PA Sport trivia (17/02/2024)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Michael Jordan (basketball) – American superstar widely considered the sport’s greatest player, born 1963.

Tony Underwood (rugby union) – former England winger, born 1969.

Julian Golding (athletics) – Britain’s former Commonwealth 200 metres champion, born 1975.

Adriano (soccer) – former Brazil and Inter Milan striker, born 1982.

AB De Villiers (cricket) – former South Africa batter, scorer of the fastest ODI century, born 1984.

Adil Rashid (cricket) – England and Yorkshire leg-spinner, born 1988.

Rebecca Adlington (swimming) – Britain’s double gold medal winner from the Beijing Olympics, born 1989.

Marc Marquez (motorcycling) – Spain’s six-time MotoGP World Championship winner, born 1993.

Madison Keys (tennis) – American finalist at the 2017 US Open, born 1995.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1968: Jean-Claude Killy of France, one of the greatest skiers of all time, won his third gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble. Victorious in the downhill, the giant slalom and the slalom, he equalled Toni Sailer’s record of winning three gold medals at one Games.

1993: David Platt scored four goals in England’s World Cup qualifying win against San Marino and missed a penalty that would have given him a share in the England record of five.

1999: Fulham boss Kevin Keegan agreed to take charge of the England team for four games. He eventually became manager on a permanent basis.

2008: Andy Murray claimed his fifth ATP Tour title, beating Croatia’s Mario Ancic 6-3 6-4 in the Open 13 final in Marseille.

2012: Portsmouth were placed into administration for a second time in two years. The south-coast club exited administration in April 2013 and announced they were debt-free in September 2014, 18 months after the Pompey Supporters’ Trust took charge.

2012: Mervyn Westfield, the first county cricketer in England to be prosecuted for spot-fixing, was sentenced to four months in prison.

2014: Great Britain and England rugby league international Sam Burgess agreed to join Aviva Premiership side Bath on a three-year deal.

2018: Lizzy Yarnold won Great Britain’s only gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics when she successfully defended her skeleton title, with Laura Deas taking bronze in the same event.

2022: Michael Masi, the man accused of robbing Lewis Hamilton of an eighth world championship, was dropped as Formula One race director.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Saturday, February 17)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Brentford v Liverpool – TNT Sports 1 1100; Manchester City v Chelsea – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1700; Women’s Super League, Arsenal v Manchester United – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1130; Championship, Plymouth v Leeds – Sky Sports Football 1200; National League, Aldershot v Altrincham – TNT Sports 2 1700; Serie A, Hellas Verona v Juventus – TNT Sports 1 1715; Atalanta v Sassuolo – TNT Sports 1 1930; Bundesliga, RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach – Sky Sports Football 1730; Ligue 1, Nantes v Paris St Germain – TNT Sports 2 1945; LaLiga, Celta Vigo v Barcelona – Viaplay 1725.

CRICKET: Third Test, India v England – TNT Sports 1 0330 (Sun); T20, Sri Lanka v Afghanistan – TNT Sports 4 1345; Women’s Test, Australia v South Africa – TNT Sports 4 0300 (Sun).

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League, Castleford v Wigan – Sky Sports Action 1725; Catalans v Warrington – Sky Sports Arena 1725.

RUGBY UNION: Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final, Gloucester v Exeter – TNT Sports 1 1500; United Rugby Championship, Cardiff v Connacht – S4C 1700; Glasgow v Dragons – S4C 1930.

HORSE RACING: Live from Ascot – ITV1, STV North, STV Central – 1330.

GOLF: Ladies European Tour, The 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 1030; PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational – Sky Sports Golf 1500, Sky Sports Main Event 2030.

TENNIS: WTA, The Qatar TotalEnergies Open – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Tennis 1430; ATP, ABN AMRO Open – Sky Sports Tennis 1700; The Delray Beach Open – Sky Sports Tennis 2030, Sky Sports Main Event 0100 (Sun).

SNOOKER: The Welsh Open – BBC Two Wales 1900, Eurosport 1 1245 and 1845.

MMA: UFC, Alexander Volkanovski v Ilia Topuria – TNT Sports 2 0300 (Sun).

Tomorrow (Sunday, February 18)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Sheffield United v Brighton – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400; Luton v Manchester United – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1600; Scottish Premiership, St Johnstone v Rangers – Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event 1100; Serie A, Lazio v Bologna – TNT Sports 4 1130; Empoli v Fiorentina – TNT Sports 2 1400, Udinese v Cagliari TNT Sports 4 1400; Frosinone v AS Roma – TNT Sports 2 1700; Monza v AC Milan – TNT Sports 1 1930; Bundesliga, SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt – Sky Sports Football 1430; Bochum v Bayern Munich – Sky Sports Football 1630; Ligue 1, Brest v Marseille – TNT Sports 2 1930.

CRICKET: Third Test, India v England – TNT Sports 1 0330 (Mon).

RUGBY UNION: Premiership Rugby Cup, Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester – TNT Sports 1 1430;

GOLF: Ladies European Tour, The 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International – Sky Sports Golf 0930; PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational – Sky Sports Golf 1430, Sky Sports Main Event 1900.

TENNIS: WTA, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Tennis 0700; ATP, ABN AMRO Open – Sky Sports Tennis 1430; The Delray Beach Open – Sky Sports Tennis 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 0000 (Mon); IEB+ Argentina Open – Sky Sports Tennis 1900.

BASKETBALL: NBA, All-Star Game – TNT Sports 2 0100 (Mon).

SNOOKER: The Welsh Open – BBC Two Wales 1900, Eurosport 1 1245 and 1845.

PA SPORT QUIZ1. In which year did Tiger Woods win his first major?

2. Kylian Mbappe joined Paris St Germain from which team?

3. In which US city would you find the following sports teams: Capitals, Wizards, Commanders and Nationals?

4. How many Wimbledon singles titles did Billie Jean King win?

5. In which city will the 2024 Tour de France begin?

6. Who did Michael van Gerwen beat in the final on Thursday night to go top of the Premier League Darts table?

7. Where will the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup be held?

8. Mike Eccles is the head coach of which Betfred Super League side?

9. Who are the reigning Netball Super League champions?

10. Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas race for which Formula 1 team?

ANSWERS: 1. 1997; 2. Monaco; 3. Washington; 4. Six; 5. Florence; 6. Luke Humphries; 7. India; 8. London Broncos; 9. Loughborough Lightning; 10. Kick Sauber.