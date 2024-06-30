Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: England and Slovakia fans arrive in Gelsenkirchen ahead of Euro 2024 knock-out match

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 30 June 2024 14:52
Comments
Close

Watch live as England and Slovakia fans arrive in Gelsenkirchen ahead of te Euro 2024 knock-out match on Sunday (30 June).

Gareth Southgate says England’s group-stage struggles at Euro 2024 are “pretty irrelevant” ahead of the last-16 clash with Slovakia.

Boos greeted the end of the 1-1 draw with Denmark and stalemate with Slovenia but England won Group C having started with a 1-0 victory against Serbia.

“Everything that’s happened is now pretty irrelevant,” the England boss said. “We have things we can build on but this is also a different test, a different phase.

“Each game takes place on its own merit and can take a wild direction at times. This is the exciting part and it’s the bit nobody can predict.

“We need to find our next level, which I believe we can. Slovakia are a very well-coached team and they’ve got a clear playing identity.”

Southgate knows improvements are needed against Slovakia and, the nation hopes, beyond, but he says the “squad have reacted very well” after an underwhelming group stage.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in