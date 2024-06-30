Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as England and Slovakia fans arrive in Gelsenkirchen ahead of te Euro 2024 knock-out match on Sunday (30 June).

Gareth Southgate says England’s group-stage struggles at Euro 2024 are “pretty irrelevant” ahead of the last-16 clash with Slovakia.

Boos greeted the end of the 1-1 draw with Denmark and stalemate with Slovenia but England won Group C having started with a 1-0 victory against Serbia.

“Everything that’s happened is now pretty irrelevant,” the England boss said. “We have things we can build on but this is also a different test, a different phase.

“Each game takes place on its own merit and can take a wild direction at times. This is the exciting part and it’s the bit nobody can predict.

“We need to find our next level, which I believe we can. Slovakia are a very well-coached team and they’ve got a clear playing identity.”

Southgate knows improvements are needed against Slovakia and, the nation hopes, beyond, but he says the “squad have reacted very well” after an underwhelming group stage.

Kick-off is at 5pm.