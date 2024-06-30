Watch live: England and Slovakia fans arrive in Gelsenkirchen ahead of Euro 2024 knock-out match
Watch live as England and Slovakia fans arrive in Gelsenkirchen ahead of te Euro 2024 knock-out match on Sunday (30 June).
Gareth Southgate says England’s group-stage struggles at Euro 2024 are “pretty irrelevant” ahead of the last-16 clash with Slovakia.
Boos greeted the end of the 1-1 draw with Denmark and stalemate with Slovenia but England won Group C having started with a 1-0 victory against Serbia.
“Everything that’s happened is now pretty irrelevant,” the England boss said. “We have things we can build on but this is also a different test, a different phase.
“Each game takes place on its own merit and can take a wild direction at times. This is the exciting part and it’s the bit nobody can predict.
“We need to find our next level, which I believe we can. Slovakia are a very well-coached team and they’ve got a clear playing identity.”
Southgate knows improvements are needed against Slovakia and, the nation hopes, beyond, but he says the “squad have reacted very well” after an underwhelming group stage.
Kick-off is at 5pm.
