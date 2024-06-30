Jump to content

Watch agin: Gareth Southgate holds press conference after England beat Slovakia 2-1 at Euro 2024

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 30 June 2024 21:14
Watch again as Gareth Southgate held a press conference after England beat Slovakia 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday (30 June).

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner saved Southgate’s England from an embarrassing last-16 exit as the Euro 2024 hopefuls fought back to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time.

A summer that promised so much looked set to end in heartbreak and humiliation for a team that went within a penalty shoot-out of winning the last edition three years ago.

Ivan Schranz put wily, well-drilled Slovakia on course for their biggest win as an independent nation, only for Bellingham to leave jaws on the floor and disbelieving players on the deck in Gelsenkirchen.

The midfielder’s overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time sent the match to extra time, with captain Harry Kane’s header seeing Southgate’s side through this tricky last-16 clash.

Switzerland await in the quarter-finals on Saturday and England will look to build on the spirit shown towards the end of a match that had looked set to end in a result akin to Iceland at Euro 2016

