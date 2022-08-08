Jump to content
England finish record-breaking Games on a high with squash and diving golds

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix claimed her second gold in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.

Pa Staff
Monday 08 August 2022 21:00
England surpassed their previous medals tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
England surpassed their previous medals tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

England wrapped up the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking medal haul after adding to their collection on the final day of action.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Monday’s events as 11 days of competition drew to a successful close.

Squash glory

Declan James celebrated men’s squash doubles victory with James Willstrop (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Declan James and James Willstrop claimed men’s squash doubles gold with an 11-3 7-11 11-9 win over compatriots Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller. The win was especially sweet for James, who suffered a three-inch tear in his quad two months ago and feared he would not make the Games.

Sirieix talent

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix celebrated winning her second gold of the Games (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Games as she partnered Noah Williams in the mixed synchronised 10m platform. The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event. The duo triumphed with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.

Hockey bronze

England’s men’s hockey team went home with a bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

England concluded a successful hockey competition as the men’s team clinched bronze with a remarkable 6-3 win over South Africa. South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward and Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.

Pic of the day

Liam Pitchford came up just short in the men’s singles table tennis final (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

