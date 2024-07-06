Jump to content

Watch live: England Euro 2024 fans gather in Geneva to watch quarter-final against Switzerland

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 06 July 2024 16:56
Watch live on Saturday (6 July) as England Euro 2024 fans gather in Geneva to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

The Switzerland clash will be Gareth Southgate’s 100th game in charge of the senior national team and his 24th match as England manager at a major tournament – nine more than anyone else in history.

However, the landmark comes while Southgate is facing a lot of criticism for England’s performances in Germany.

Victory over Switzerland – who have never won a quarter-final in a major tournament – would see England face either Turkey or Netherlands in the last four.

While plenty of voices have claimed Southgate’s side are on the easier side of the draw, with Spain to face France in the other semi-final, Kieram Trippier insists they will not be taking the Swiss lightly.

“(They are) A very well drilled side, organised,” the Newcastle defender told ITV Sport.

“They have got very, very good players. Obviously the 3-5-2, system, they play, they have played that for a long time. So it’s one we’ve worked on really hard this week against that press, and it’s about us delivering now.

“Of course, they’ll be going into the game with great motivation to win a quarter-final against England.

“We’ve always got to respect our opposition. We know that it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re ready. We’ve prepared well, and we’re all calm and really looking forward to the game.”

