Watch: Gareth Southgate speaks as England reach Euro 2024 semi-finals after beating Switzerland on penalties

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 06 July 2024 21:36
Louise Thomas

Watch again as Gareth Southgate spoke to the media after England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 following a penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland.

Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero as England kept their Euro 2024 dreams alive on Saturday (6 July).

Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener to take the quarter-final to extra-time and onto penalties after it ended 1-1, with the England star converting to bury the ghosts of his Euro 2020 final miss.

But Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-3 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf and seal a semi-final spot.

It was a dramatic end to an edgy encounter and England’s first shoot-out win since beating the Swiss in the Nations League third-placed play-off five years ago in Portugal.

