RFL investigates after report claims players were involved in incidents at hotel
Victor Radley and James Bentley were allegedly involved in an altercation.
Rugby League World Cup organisers are investigating an alleged incident involving England star Victor Radley and Ireland international James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday night.
According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Radley, who plays for Sydney Roosters, was involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos player Bentley at the hotel where England were staying after their shock exit to Samoa the previous day.
The report further alleged that Samoa’s players, who were staying at the same venue, were woken up by people knocking on their hotel room doors, with unnamed England players apparently the culprits.
A spokesman for the Rugby Football League confirmed: “The RFL have been made aware of allegations and are currently investigating the matter.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.