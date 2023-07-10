The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Brook produced a match-winning knock as England defeated Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to keep the series alive at 2-1.

There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s, and an England triumph in the European Under-21 Championship final in Georgia, while Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.