The sporting weekend in pictures
Harry Brook produced a match-winning knock as England defeated Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to keep the series alive at 2-1.
There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s, and an England triumph in the European Under-21 Championship final in Georgia, while Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.