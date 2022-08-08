Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.

Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.

“This has been an absolutely exceptional Games for Team England, and what has been exceptional about it is the fact that it’s a very young and ambitious team,” England said.

“We’ve got 17-year-olds who are winning old medals, and it is by some margin the best home performance of any English team in the Commonwealth Games.”

England’s haul ensured they finished second in the final medal table behind Australia, who ended the 11 days of competition with 67 golds in a total of 178.

Scotland finished the Games with 13 gold medals out of a total of 51, comfortably beating their previous record for medals won outside their home Games in Glasgow in 2014.

Northern Ireland’s seven golds – including five in the boxing ring – beat their previous gold medal total of seven, set in 1994, while Wales finished with eight golds out of 28.