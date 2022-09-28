England to play first standalone Twickenham fixture during Women’s Six Nations
The Red Roses will take on France at the stadium on April 29.
England will stage their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in next year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.
Previous appearances at the venue have come on the same day as the men’s team play.
The Red Roses will take centre stage when they clash with France on April 29 in a repeat of the fixture that saw them crowned Grand Slam champions earlier this year.
England will also face Scotland at Kingston Park on March 25 and Italy at Franklin’s Gardens on April 2, while they face Wales and Ireland away.
“To have a standalone Red Roses fixture at Twickenham Stadium is exciting and a real marker of where the game is at,” head coach Simon Middleton said.
“We know there are some big targets to sell out the stadium at the 2025 World Cup and it’s great we have the opportunity to draw a big crowd two years out.
“Games against France are always great occasions and contests and I expect this one to be no different.”
England are currently in New Zealand, where they are continuing preparations for their World Cup opener against Fiji in Auckland on October 8.
They host the next global showpiece three years later, with the Rugby Football Union setting the goal of delivering an 82,000 full house for the final at Twickenham.
