Mourinho on holiday and England get set for Ukraine – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Football

Jose Mourinho was on holiday.

England’s preparations for Ukraine continued at St George’s Park.

Daniel Sturridge was trying to work out where to watch Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final in Los Angeles.

Another generous gesture from Marcus Rashford.

First day in the new job for Nuno.

Leeds returned for pre-season testing.

Mesut Ozil enjoyed some family time before returning to training.

Tennis

Andy Murray relished his gutsy late-night victory against Oscar Otte at Wimbledon.

Cheeky from Cameron Norrie.

MMA

The countdown to Conor McGregor’s next fight continued.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is already thinking about Christmas.

F1

Happy birthday to Daniel Ricciardo!

Lewis Hamilton was showing off his t-shirt.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish remembered the first of his Tour de France stage wins ahead of chalking up his 32nd on Thursday.

Basketball

Stephen Curry congratulated Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique hailed Suns star Chris Paul.