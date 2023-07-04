David Beckham celebrates wedding anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Alan Shearer reflected on a big night for his Foundation.

A new job for Jill Scott.

England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final.

Jordan Henderson was also training hard.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was honoured.

Gary Neville thanked Geoff Shreeves.

Leeds appointed a new manager.

Cricket

Tough times for Ollie Pope.

Tennis

Roger Federer met Elton John…

And then enjoyed the action on Centre Court with the Princess of Wales.