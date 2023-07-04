Jump to content

David Beckham celebrates wedding anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social

England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 July 2023 18:25
David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

David Beckham celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Alan Shearer reflected on a big night for his Foundation.

A new job for Jill Scott.

England Under-21s got ready for their semi-final.

Jordan Henderson was also training hard.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was honoured.

Gary Neville thanked Geoff Shreeves.

Leeds appointed a new manager.

Cricket

Tough times for Ollie Pope.

Tennis

Roger Federer met Elton John…

And then enjoyed the action on Centre Court with the Princess of Wales.

