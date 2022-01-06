Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Cricket

Usman Khawaja made it another tough day for England

Stuart Broad’s display had some thinking what might’ve been.

Gary Lineker had a joke at England’s expense.

At least one former England player was celebrating.

Football

Steed Malbranque was getting some birthday love.

Lauren Hemp had a new deal to celebrate.

Tennis

Great Britain were on fire at the ATP Cup.

Captain Liam Broady kept number one fan Andy Murray in check.

How to train in quarantine.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s feeling fine.

The fight they all want to see?

Formula One

Drivers were living their best lives during the winter break.