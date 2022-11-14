The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England won the men’s T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in Melbourne, but suffered heartbreak in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final after losing 34-31 to hosts New Zealand in Auckland.

There was also bitter disappointment for England at the men’s Rugby League World Cup as they lost 27-26 to Samoa in a thrilling golden-point semi-final.

England’s men made it through to the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final after defeating Wales, while Great Britain women’s tennis team lost out to Australia in their Billie Jean King Cup semi-final.

Manchester City lost at home to Brentford as Arsenal moved five-points clear at the top of the Premier League and George Russell clinched his maiden Formula One win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton second.

In the men’s rugby union internationals, there were wins for England, Wales and Ireland against Japan, Argentina and Fiji respectively, while Scotland lost to New Zealand at Murrayfield.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from an action-packed weekend of sporting action.