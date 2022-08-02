Jump to content
Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead claim judo golds for England

England had won a title of five gold medals on the first day.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 02 August 2022 22:06
England's Daniel Powell claimed judo gold in Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Daniel Powell claimed judo gold in Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead both claimed gold medals for England on the second day of the Commonwealth Games judo competition at Coventry Arena.

Powell, from Walsall, took a golden score win over Gambia’s Faye Njie to claim the -73kg title while Moorhead beat Canada’s Gauthier Drapeau in the men’s -81kg division.

England won a total of five medals, with Gemma Howell taking silver in the -63kg category and bronze medals for Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Kelly Peterson-Pollard, while Jasmine Hacker-Jones of Wales also won bronze.

Lachlan Moorhead won gold in the men’s -81kg category (Nick Potts)
(PA Wire)

The 32-year-old Howell was denied a fairy-tale comeback after losing by golden score to Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

However Howell, who has endured 10 operations due to her sport and almost retired after missing out on a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said she was proud of her achievement in reaching the podium.

“We’ve fought already this year and it went to eight minutes, so I always knew it was going to be a close fight,” said Howell.

Gemma Howell was narrowly edged out by ippon (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It’s always been neck-and-neck – last time it was my turn, this time she got the win. I’d have preferred it at the Commonwealths but I tried my best.

“My career has been a roller coaster. I thought I’d quit in 2016, so I don’t know how I managed to keep going, but I did.”

