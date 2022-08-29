Jump to content
The sporting weekend in pictures

There was plenty of drama, with football, Formula One, cricket and golf leading the way.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 August 2022 05:00
Rory McIlroy celebrates his victory in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
Rory McIlroy celebrates his victory in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
(AP)

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield.

Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.

Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid, England’s cricketers beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs to level their Test series and Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup for a record third time.

A general view of the scoreboard after Liverpool’s record-equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal against Crystal Palace to complete his hat-trick (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal’s William Saliba enjoys his side’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (right) celebrates with Liel Abada; both men scored hat-tricks in the 9-0 win at Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen in the second Test against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Red Bull team cheer as driver Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
(AP)
Serena Williams rests during practice ahead of the US Open in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)
(AP)
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa hits a bunker shot on his way to winning the Omega European Masters (Keystone via AP)
(AP)
Rory McIlroy (left) and Scottie Scheffler speak after the final round of the Tour Championship, won by McIlroy (Steve Helber/AP)
(AP)

