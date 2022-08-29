The sporting weekend in pictures
There was plenty of drama, with football, Formula One, cricket and golf leading the way.
Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield.
Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.
Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid, England’s cricketers beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs to level their Test series and Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup for a record third time.
