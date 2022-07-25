Jump to content
Van Gerwen celebrates and Haaland goes shopping – Monday’s sporting social

Jadon Sancho enjoyed his pre-season Down Under.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 July 2022 18:27
Michael Van Gerwen was celebrating (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 25.

Soccer

Erling Haaland went shopping.

Jadon Sancho enjoyed his pre-season Down Under.

Ben Davies was feeling grateful.

Athletics

Silver for Keely Hodgkinson.

Paula Radcliffe’s love for her old sport shone through as she reflected on the World Championships.

Laura Muir, Katharine Merry and Adam Gemili also reminisced.

Usain Bolt congratulated compatriot Britany Anderson.

Golf

Darren Clarke celebrated his Senior Open success.

…and was congratulated by Padraig Harrington.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was celebrating.

Formula One

Mercedes were still celebrating Sunday’s double podium finish.

