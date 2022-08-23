Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bolt’s trademark pose and Scott retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Jude Bellingham wanted an autograph and Erling Haaland enjoyed the sun.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 23 August 2022 18:00
Usain Bolt’s trademark pose (Martin Rickett/PA)
Usain Bolt’s trademark pose (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Football

Jill Scott hung up her boots.

Recommended

Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire reflected on Monday night.

Fair to say Gary Neville enjoyed his evening.

Motivational words from Patrice Evra.

Jamie Carragher set the record straight.

Jude Bellingham wanted an autograph.

Alessia Russo enjoyed her homecoming.

Erling Haaland soaked up the sun.

A proud moment for Jermain Defoe.

Chloe Kelly thanked Ellen White.

John Terry was impressed with Graham Potter.

Athletics

Usain Bolt’s trademark pose.

Cycling

An early start for Dame Laura Kenny.

Golf

Justin Rose had a fun day Stateside with his mates.

Tyrrell Hatton geared up for his favourite event of the year.

Kane Williamson hit the Big Apple.

Formula One

F1 looked back on record-breaking success by Michael Schumacher ahead of this weekend’s race.

Recommended

Like father like son…

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in