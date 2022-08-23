Bolt’s trademark pose and Scott retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Football

Jill Scott hung up her boots.

Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire reflected on Monday night.

Fair to say Gary Neville enjoyed his evening.

Motivational words from Patrice Evra.

Jamie Carragher set the record straight.

Jude Bellingham wanted an autograph.

Alessia Russo enjoyed her homecoming.

Erling Haaland soaked up the sun.

A proud moment for Jermain Defoe.

Chloe Kelly thanked Ellen White.

John Terry was impressed with Graham Potter.

Athletics

Usain Bolt’s trademark pose.

Cycling

An early start for Dame Laura Kenny.

Golf

Justin Rose had a fun day Stateside with his mates.

Tyrrell Hatton geared up for his favourite event of the year.

Kane Williamson hit the Big Apple.

Formula One

F1 looked back on record-breaking success by Michael Schumacher ahead of this weekend’s race.

Like father like son…