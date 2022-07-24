Jump to content
Erling Haaland up and running for Manchester City – Sunday’s sporting social

Gareth Bale also scored his first goal for Los Angeles FC.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 24 July 2022 18:41
Erling Haaland scored his first Manchester City goal in a 1-0 friendly victory over Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA).
Erling Haaland scored his first Manchester City goal in a 1-0 friendly victory over Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA).
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 24.

Football

Erling Haaland and Gareth Bale got off the mark.

Raphinha scored a screamer.

Kalvin Phillips made his City debut.

Jack Grealish was enjoying pre-season.

Zlatan showed off his muscles.

Adam Forshaw enjoyed Oz.

Formula One

It was a good day for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the French Grand Prix.

But anything but for Charles Leclerc.

MMA

Paddy Pimblett had a message.

Cricket

KP made room for dinner.

Athletics

Great Britain helped themselves to another medal at the World Championships in Eugene.

Darts

There was more history for Fallon Sherrock, who won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay.

