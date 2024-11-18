Esports event canceled over host team founder’s anti-abortion post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An event billed as Switzerland's biggest esports competition has been canceled after the host team's founder posted an anti-abortion comment on social media, triggering outrage.

The “Take the Throne” event, involving Rocket League, a video game that features cars that score goals with a ball like in soccer, was to take place November 23 at the Batiment des Forces Motrices venue in Geneva.

The uproar erupted after BDS team founder Patrice Bailo de Spoelberch — the initials of his surname form the name — posted on social media Wednesday that “A woman who dares to use abortion should lose the right to ever have children.”

The post has since been taken down from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, but several critics of the comment relayed a screenshot of it.

The next day, three teams among the eight invited to participate — Gentle Mates, Karmine Corp. and Team Vitality — issued a joint statement saying they were pulling out.

open image in gallery Switzerland Esports Abortion ( ' KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI )

They condemned the “disrespectful and controversial” comment and said they "can in no way accept associating our clubs and our values with such speech.”

BDS posted a message the same day saying “the statements made by our founder are his own and do not reflect the vision and values of our players, employees, partners, fans or staff members."

The team said it was “compelled” to cancel the event and that “internal measures will be taken promptly."

Bailo de Spoelberch posted an apology on Thursday, calling his initial statement “extremely clumsy” and saying it “does not reflect my true thoughts.”

“Every woman must have control over her body and is free to terminate a pregnancy," he wrote. “Again, sorry to all the women and people I offended.”

In a testament of the growing popularity of esports, the International Olympic Committee has taken steps toward adding the first Olympic Esports Games to its events in a bid to attract young audiences.