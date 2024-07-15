Support truly

Watch live as the England football team arrives at Stanstead Airport on Monday (15 July) after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The Football Association confirmed England’s players and staff would return to the UK through a private terminal, and that there would not be an opportunity for fans to greet them on their arrival.

Meanwile, manager Gareth Southgate has said he has to decide whether it is right for both him and the team to continue as England manager after overseeing a second European Championship final defeat.

Hopes of joining Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup winners in England immortality ended in the same way as the nation’s first appearance in a men’s continental final against Italy three years ago.

Penalties proved England undoing in the Euro 2020 showpiece against Italy and this time Spain sealed a deserved 2-1 win as substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck four minutes from time.

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick for England in the 1966 World Cup final, said he “absolutely” would want Southgate to continue for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The simple answer is yes, absolutely,” Hurst told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Although I think it will be more determined by what he wants to do having had six or seven very stressful years naturally managing the national team with a fair amount of success.

“I think (the FA) would like to keep him on, whether he wants to stay on, and only one man can answer that.”