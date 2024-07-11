Support truly

Watch live on Thursday (11 July) as Walter the oracle orangutan predicts the winner of England and Spain’s Euro 2024 final.

England reached the Euro 2024 final after Ollie Watkins’ superb last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to face Spain on Sunday.

A lively start in Dortmund saw Xavi Simons punish Declan Rice in possession with a stunning strike from range.

But the Three Lions responded, just as they did against Switzerland before still requiring penalties to reach the semi-finals, with Harry Kane fouled by Denzel Dumfries in the penalty area.

The Bayern Munich striker dispatched the controversial spot kick, which Gary Neville labelled “a disgrace” amid intense debate in the ITV studio, after a lengthy VAR review and Phil Foden’s sublime skill almost put Gareth Southgate’s side into the lead.

As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins, on for Kane, smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.