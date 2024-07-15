Jump to content

Watch live: Spain Euro 2024 players meet prime minister after tournament win

Lucy Leeson
Monday 15 July 2024 18:42
Watch live as Spain’s Euro 2024 players meet Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after their impressive tournament win on Monday (15 July).

After being congratulated by the Spanish leader, the team will head out on a parade around the streets of Madrid to celebrate with fans.

Spain‘s Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time as Spain capped a dominant Euro 2024 campaign with a deserved 2-1 win over England in Sunday’s showpiece for a record fourth title and condemned their opponents to a second straight final defeat.

