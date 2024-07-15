Watch live: Spain Euro 2024 players meet prime minister after tournament win

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Spain’s Euro 2024 players meet Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after their impressive tournament win on Monday (15 July).

After being congratulated by the Spanish leader, the team will head out on a parade around the streets of Madrid to celebrate with fans.

Spain‘s Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time as Spain capped a dominant Euro 2024 campaign with a deserved 2-1 win over England in Sunday’s showpiece for a record fourth title and condemned their opponents to a second straight final defeat.