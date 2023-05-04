Sports broadcasters encouraged to seek injunctions against live streaming piracy

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports events organisers such as Sky, Canal+ and Fifa should be allowed to secure injunctions against online piracy of live events, the European Commission said on Thursday, following calls from companies for action against a problem that cost them billions of euros annually.

The non-binding recommendation from the EU executive falls far short of broadcasters and events organisers’ calls for binding legislation.

“The Recommendation encourages the use of blocking injunctions tailored to live events and, in the case of live sports events, encourages member states to grant legal standing to sports event organisers to seek an injunction where it is currently not possible,” the Commission said in a statement.

It also urged providers of hosting services to take measures to minimise illegal streaming and events organisers to boost the availability and affordability of their commercial offers to attract viewers.

The recommendation also calls for cross-border cooperation between EU countries to tackle the issue.

Europe accounted for 45% of the more than 357 million daily visits globally to audiovisual piracy sites in 2020, the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) said earlier this year.

It cited research from Synamedia in 2021 and Ampere Analysis which estimated a 26 billion-euro ($28.76 billion) loss to sports rights holders due to piracy.

Sky Sports are set to screen a Manchester City home match at 3pm on a Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

The Commission said it would set out key performance indicators before the summer to monitor the impact of its suggestion before deciding on additional measures in the coming years.

Reuters