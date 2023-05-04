Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sports broadcasters encouraged to seek injunctions against live streaming piracy

Sky, Canal+ and Fifa should be allowed to secure injunctions against online piracy of live events, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Foo Yun Chee
Thursday 04 May 2023 09:51
Comments
<p>A camera takes in a Premier League game, broadcasting it live around the world</p>

A camera takes in a Premier League game, broadcasting it live around the world

(Getty)

Sports events organisers such as Sky, Canal+ and Fifa should be allowed to secure injunctions against online piracy of live events, the European Commission said on Thursday, following calls from companies for action against a problem that cost them billions of euros annually.

The non-binding recommendation from the EU executive falls far short of broadcasters and events organisers’ calls for binding legislation.

“The Recommendation encourages the use of blocking injunctions tailored to live events and, in the case of live sports events, encourages member states to grant legal standing to sports event organisers to seek an injunction where it is currently not possible,” the Commission said in a statement.

It also urged providers of hosting services to take measures to minimise illegal streaming and events organisers to boost the availability and affordability of their commercial offers to attract viewers.

The recommendation also calls for cross-border cooperation between EU countries to tackle the issue.

Recommended

Europe accounted for 45% of the more than 357 million daily visits globally to audiovisual piracy sites in 2020, the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) said earlier this year.

It cited research from Synamedia in 2021 and Ampere Analysis which estimated a 26 billion-euro ($28.76 billion) loss to sports rights holders due to piracy.

Sky Sports are set to screen a Manchester City home match at 3pm on a Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

(PA Archive)

The Commission said it would set out key performance indicators before the summer to monitor the impact of its suggestion before deciding on additional measures in the coming years.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in