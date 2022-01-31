Lampard joins Everton and Brentford get Eriksen – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.
Football
Everton appointed Frank Lampard
Christian Eriksen got a move to Brentford
Burnley unveiled their 6ft 6in striker with a clip from Jurassic Park
Brighton handed a new deal to Jeremy Sarmiento.
Patrick Bamford was raring to return to action.
Bambo number five…
The National Football Museum started a new transfer rumour thread…
The Champions League turned the clock back.
Happy birthday.
Cricket
Heather Knight loved the Test against Australia.
Tim Bresnan retired.
Not a bad view for a Monday.
Mark Wood hit the beach.
Darts
The Premier League darts line-up was announced.
James Maddison congratulated Masters champ Joe Cullen.
