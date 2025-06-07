Fabio Wardley lands huge right hand to snatch knockout win from brink of defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fabio Wardley produced a dramatic knockout win over Justis Huni at Portman Road.

The hometown hero went into the contest as the favourite to secure the interim WBA heavyweight title and put himself at the front of the queue for a shot at the WBA belt.

But Wardley looked in deep trouble against Australian Huni, a late replacement for intended opponent Jarrell Miller, who pulled out with a shoulder injury at the end of April.

Heading into the 10th round, Wardley appeared to be well behind on the scorecards and did not seem to have much left but he landed a right hand on the chin of Huni, who was sent to the canvas and counted out.

It was an 18th knockout of 19 wins for 30-year-old Wardley, who remains unbeaten.

He landed a strong shot on Huni, who had won all of his previous 12 fights, at the end of the first round, but by the third round the Australian had begun to take control.

More blows rocked Wardley in the fourth round and by the seventh he was bleeding from the mouth, the speed of Huni causing him all sorts of problems.

The crowd had been quietened with Wardley apparently on the verge of defeat but the atmosphere changed in an instant as he found the perfect response.

Wardley could now be in line for a clash with WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk, who will fight Briton’s Daniel Dubois at Wembley next month.