Faith Kipyegon believes a woman running a sub-four minute mile is close

Three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon insists it is just a “matter of time” before a woman runs a sub-four minute mile after finishing her historic attempt in 4:06.42 in Paris.

The Kenyan was looking to shave at least 7.65 seconds off her world-record time of 4:07.64, set in 2023, and needed to run each of her four laps an average of nearly two seconds faster.

The 31-year-old mother was flanked by a number of pacemakers, including British Olympians Georgia Hunter-Bell, Jemma Reekie and Elliot Giles at the the Stade Charlety, carefully chosen by the Kenyan’s team from among 100 potential stadia for optimal conditions.

“I’m exhausted,” said Kipyegon, speaking on Nike’s official YouTube channel, which also live-streamed the event.

“I’m tired, but I’m feeling good. I’ve tried. That is why I came here. I would like to be the first woman to run under four minutes, but I’ve proven that it’s possible.

“It’s only a matter of time before I think it comes our way, even if it’s not me, it will come one day.

“I will not lose hope. I will still go for it.”

Kipyegon’s effort was still good enough for the fastest mile run by a woman in history, and 1.22 seconds faster than her own best.

Though she did cross the line quicker than her world record, set at the Monaco Diamond League meet, it will not officially count as the “Breaking4” event was not an official competition, and the Kenyan employed the use of male pacemakers, among other reasons.

Her specially-designed equipment included a Nike fly suit, a bespoke bra and a first of its kind Victory 2 Elite FK spike, weighing about 21 grams lighter than the shoes she wore to break the world record.

“This was really special,” added Kipyegon. “I did not expect to see so many people, but I have proved to the world that everything is possible.”

Kipyegon was out of the competitive arena for 21 months after the birth of her daughter, Alyn, in 2018, which required a caesarean section.

Asked what message she wanted to send her daughter and girls watching, she said: “I think I will tell them we are not limited. We can limit ourselves with our thoughts, but I think it is possible to try everything in our lives and prove to the world that we are strong and we keep pushing.

“Thank you (to my team, my pacemakers) for helping me to achieve what many people think is impossible. I think we have proved them wrong. We keep on moving.”

British 800 metres Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who was part of the broadcast team, said: “She’s got aura. I think that was incredible to watch. She was locked in, she gave it absolutely everything.

“She still believes she is going to go out there and get closer and closer, but it’s that important message that she has opened that barrier, she’s left a legacy whether it happened today or not. People are going to think, maybe it is (possible) and we’re going to work even harder to get close to it.”