Fallon Sherrock makes more history after winning World Matchplay in Blackpool

Sherrock took home the top prize of wins £10,000.

Jonathan Veal
Sunday 24 July 2022 16:56
Fallon Sherrock won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in Blackpool (Simon Cooper/PA)
Fallon Sherrock made more history as she won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene with her historic run at the 2020 World Championship where she became the first female to win on the Alexandra Palace stage and now she enters the record books again after beating Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the first ever final of this tournament.

Sherrock, the most recognisable name in women’s darts, wins £10,000 and further showcased her love of the biggest stage, with the match being played before the men’s final between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

She won the final against De Graaf thanks in part to a magnificent 142-checkout to level the match at 3-3, then winning the final three legs.

The ‘Queen of the Palace’ earlier beat Katie Sheldon 4-2 in the quarter-final and then followed it up with a 5-2 success over Lorraine Winstanley in the semis.

“That trophy is really heavy, I feel like my arms are going to fall off,” she said in her on-stage interview.

“I could get used to this history making thing. All the women put up a really good performance and that’s what we needed to make progress from there.”

