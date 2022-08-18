Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

Harry Kane celebrated a milestone.

Jose had extra work to do.

Arsenal passed the phone to a new signing.

Ian Wright got some stick from Alan Shearer.

Gary Lineker enjoyed the cricket.

Palace cleared things up.

Cricket

Lord’s turned red.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was enjoying village life.

MMA

Conor McGregor delved into the archives.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen had a nice background for an interview.

Fallon Sherrock was on target yet again.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie won the Battle of the Brits.