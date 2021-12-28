Ashes woes and Ferran Torres goes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 December 2021 18:34
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne shakes hands with Joe Root (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had sympathy with England following confirmation of their Ashes series defeat.

Another thing ticked off Australia captain Pat Cummins’ list.

Even Australia’s Prime Minister took to Twitter.

Former India international Wasim Jaffer enjoyed winding Michael Vaughan up after England’s collapse.

Football

Ferran Torres looked happy with his move to Barcelona.

Allan Saint-Maximin shared the love with Newcastle fans.

While Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in a reflective mood.

Harry Kane rued two points dropped at Southampton.

Former England captain Terry Butcher was celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Former Arsenal, Leicester, QPR and Scotland defender Frank McLintock turned 82.

The EFL turned the clock back.

Boxing

Tony Bellew took his training outside.

