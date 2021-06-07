KSI reacts to Mayweather fight and White’s Euros call – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Football

Ben White secured a place at the Euros

Wales took off for the tournament.

Michy Batshuayi is ready for life after football.

Newcastle loved Mark Wood’s banter.

Some more Monday motivation from Patrice Evra.

Zlatan and pal.

Mohamed Salah hit the beach.

Work continued at the Bernabeu.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang visited his hometown.

Boxing

Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

Saul Canelo Alvarez was not impressed with it, with Jake Paul hitting back.

Anthony Fowler mocked the bout.

KSI, who beat previously beat Logan Paul in the ring, reacted to the outcome.

Mayweather explained his nickname change.

Jake wants Conor McGregor next.

It’s barbecue season.

Tennis

Wow!

Welcome back.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was delighted to see a crowd.

Cricket

Look out!

Dawid Malan had a week to remember.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles reflected on a successful weekend.