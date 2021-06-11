England’s greatest football moments, according to fans

Maradona’s Hand of God, Gazza’s Italia 90 tears and England thrashing Germany 5-1 in 2001 are among football’s most iconic moments, according to a poll of fans.

A survey of 2,000 football-loving Britons ranked England’s 1966 World Cup win as top of the pile, while Gordon Banks’ seemingly impossible save from Pele against Brazil in 1970 also made the top five.

England’s eventful clash against Argentina at France 98 provided two top 20 moments including David Beckham’s infamous red card, as well as Michael Owen’s incredible solo strike.

And Gareth Southgate, who was involved that night, will be hoping for better luck this summer as his penalty miss in Euro 96 also made the top 20.

Paul Gascoigne’s unforgettable strike against Scotland and Zidane’s headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final both also featured.

The survey was commissioned by Uber Eats

With more than half noting some of their favourite memories of all time are football-related, the study found 40 per cent of fans can’t wait to see what iconic moments this summer’s event provides.

Meanwhile, a majority believes nothing beats the excitement and anticipation of an international football tournament.

Carried out through OnePoll, the survey also found footy fans will watch more than 36 hours of football this summer - the equivalent of 24 matches.

More than a quarter will enhance the experience by donning the colours of their favourite team.

Others will make selected fixtures extra special by ordering a takeaway - with many intending to order pizza for major games.

Chinese or Indian were the other top options to treat themselves for a big night in – with an average of three people eating in, spending more than £46 on their favourite dishes.

