Watch live: Flamengo fans see off team jetting off to Morocco for Club World Cup

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 02 February 2023 22:39
Watch live as Brazillian football fans gather to see off Flamengo as they jet off to Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Rio de Janeiro team is playing in the tournament after a three-year hiatus, automatically entering at the semifinal stage.

Alongside them entering at the same stage of the competition is Real Madrid.

The Brazillian team is set to go up against either Wydad AC or Al Hilal on Tuesday, 7 February.

Flamengo is considered to be a threat to the tournament’s favourites, Real Madrid.

One of the side’s top players, midfielder Arturo Vidal, is thought to be one to watch this year.

Brazilian clubs have emerged victorious four times in the competition’s history.

FIFA announced last year that it is planning on rolling out a 32-team competition that would be held every four years.

The new, expanded Club World Cup should begin in 2025.

