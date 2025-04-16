Former MLS star Aaron Boupendza dies after falling from building in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former MLS star and Gabon international Aaron Boupendza has died aged 28 after falling from a building in China.

Boupendza, who joined Zhejiang FC earlier this year, was in good form with four goals in six matches.

He was previously at FC Cincinnati between 2023 and 2024, where he came up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

"At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (in 2022)," FEGAFOOT, the Gabonese football federation, said in a statement.

"Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief spell in Romania.

"FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese soccer offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time."

Authorities in China have launched an investigation to find out whether the fall was an accident, suicide, or the result of foul play, media reports in Romania said.

There was no official confirmation for the cause of death.

Aaron Boupendza (second from right) played against the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets while in the MLS ( Getty Images )

"It is with great sadness that I learn of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza, a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese soccer," Gabon president Brice Oligui Nguema said.

"I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul."

The forward played for several clubs in France after first making an impression at former Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, before turning out for the likes of Al-Arabi in Qatar, Saudi side Al-Shabab and Romanian outfit Rapid Bucuresti.