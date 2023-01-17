Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Joseph Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a playing area.

Aine Fox
Tuesday 17 January 2023 20:41
Comments
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked during the derby (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked during the derby (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during Sunday’s north London derby.

Ramsdale was attacked after his side completed a 2-0 victory over Tottenham- Hotspur in the Premier League.

Joseph Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, the Metropolitan Police said.

Watts, of Hackney, was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Following the incident on Sunday, the Football Association “strongly condemned” what had happened, while Tottenham insisted that “violence in any form has no place in football”.

Recommended

Police said the Met’s Football Investigations Team was assisted in its inquiries by the club.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in