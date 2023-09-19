Jump to content

Transfer rumours: Clubs look to sign Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal drop him as Man Utd track Serge Gnabry

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the England goalkeeper after he was left out of Everton clash.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 19 September 2023 07:47
Comments
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly being watched by other clubs (Zac Goodwin.PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly being watched by other clubs (Zac Goodwin.PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, is attracting transfer attention after being dropped to the bench for Arsenal’s match at Everton. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the situation as he battles David Raya for the Gunners’ starting role.

Newcastle are lining up a potential £52million move for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, according to the Daily Mail. Paqueta had been linked with an £80m move to Manchester City this summer but, amid an investigation into alleged betting breaches, he ended up staying at West Ham.

Real Betis are the latest suitors for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, reports Fichajes in Spain.

Chelsea have secured one of their young talents for another year, according to the Evening Standard. Defender Alfie Gilchrist, 19, has reportedly extended his contract until 2025.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jose Maria Gimenez: Manchester United are being linked with Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender, 28.

Serge Gnabry: United are also reportedly lining up a bid for the Germany forward, 28, from Bayern Munich.

