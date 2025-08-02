Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale joins Newcastle on season-long loan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have completed the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The 27-year-old moved to St Mary’s from Arsenal for an initial £18million last August and performed well in an embarrassing campaign for the relegated Saints.

Ramsdale has secured a Premier League return by joining Newcastle for the 2025-26 season, with Southampton receiving a substantial fee and seeing his wages covered in full as part of the loan.

The PA news agency understands the Magpies, who lost out on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to Manchester City, also have a purchase option as part of the agreement.

“It’s great to be here,” Ramsdale said. “I’ve always loved coming here and I’ve seen how passionate and loud the fans can be.

“I’ve always loved playing here at St James’ Park – I’ve not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you it’s some place.”

Ramsdale has made 183 Premier League appearances since being handed his top-flight debut in 2019 under Magpies boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth.

“Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me,” the England international said.

“They’ve already had a great influence on my career and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth.

“He really showed me the ropes, so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here.”

Newcastle head coach Howe added: “Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.

“Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group.”