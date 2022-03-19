Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale set to miss England matches with hip injury

The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 19 March 2022 13:26
Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale will be out for a “few weeks” (Ashley Western/PA)
(PA Wire)

Aaron Ramsdale looks set to miss England’s upcoming internationals against Ivory Coast and Switzerland with a hip injury.

Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”

Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.

His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue.

