Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale set to miss England matches with hip injury
The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.
Aaron Ramsdale looks set to miss England’s upcoming internationals against Ivory Coast and Switzerland with a hip injury.
The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.
Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”
Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.
His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies