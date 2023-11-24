Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aaron Ramsdale has increasingly found himself in an unenviable position, left out in the cold by Mikel Arteta’s team selection policy and facing a battle for his future at Arsenal.

His father was left to lament that the goalkeeper has “lost his smile” as he has been left to stew on the bench while loan signing David Raya has consolidated his place in the starting line up.

Raya is ineligible against parent club Brentford on Saturday, allowing Ramsdale a rare chance to impress the manager.

Before the weekend, he had only played twice for Arsenal since his last outing in the Premier League, a 3-1 win over Manchester United on September 3, and both have come in the Carabao Cup.

Arteta said initially he would be rotating the goalkeepers, but instead, the loanee has started the last eight matches and more crucially, all the Champions League group stage encounters.

While Ramsdale has been urged by his family to “keep smiling”, it is more than just his club future which could be under threat, his England place could too.

Gareth Southgate told the goalkeeper that he could not guarantee him a place in the squad for Euro 2024 if he did not secure a place as Arsenal’s first choice. With the tournament on the horizon, it could even tempt the shot-stopper away from the Emirates on January, at least on loan.

Arsenal goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale (left) and David Raya have been battling for the gloves. (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman, who holds an informal coaching role at the club told the BBC that he believed Ramsdale was “too good to be a number two” although he ruled out a move in January.

He added: "I’m putting a lot of importance on the game after [Brentford], that’s where we find out a lot of answers to what Mikel was saying when they brought in Raya and he was talking about rotating goalkeepers.”

There were no signs about the situation Ramsdale would find himself in. After an impressive first two years at the Emirates, he penned a new long-term contract in May, that runs until 2026, yet just a few months later, Arsenal signed Raya.

Upon signing the deal, Ramsdale spoke enthusiastically about the “family feel” to Arsenal, but over the last few months his mindset might well have shifted.

Raya has changed the way Arsenal play. His ability with his feet is almost second to none and the Gunners have started to play more through their goalkeeper with him between the posts.

Ramsdale could be tempted by a move away from the Emirates ahead of Euro 2024 (REUTERS)

But Arteta will not want to lose Ramsdale in the transfer, as the injuries continue to mount across the Premier League, he will want to be able to hold on to both options.

Everything Arteta has said publicly suggests the goalkeeper is highly thought of.

The Arsenal boss said in October when Ramsdale missed a game through the birth of his child: “I love him, I will sing every day for him.

“I am so happy he has this charisma and personality and is someone who is very loved around the team.”

Raya has not been infallible either. Against Chelsea he was at fault for the Blues’ second goal, when he failed to intercept a Mykhailo Mudryk cross, which instead sailed over his head and into the back of the net.

Saturday offers Ramsdale an opportunity. He will look to impress against a Brentford side who have already got the better of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season, but it might already be too late, and Arteta’s mind seems to have been made up with his selections throughout the autumn.