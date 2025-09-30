Captain Aaron Ramsey back in Wales squad after 13-month absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is to end a 13-month absence from international football.

The 86-times capped Ramsey has been selected in a 26-man squad for the Wembley friendly with England on October 9 and the World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff four days later.

Ramsey signed for Mexican club Pumas UNAM in the summer and returned from a five-month lay-off in August following hamstring surgery.

The 34-year-old midfielder has built up his fitness by making three starts and three substitute appearances for Pumas over the last month or so.

Wales boss Craig Bellamy welcomes back Ethan Ampadu after injury ruled the influential Leeds midfielder out of last month’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazakhstan.

But Burnley full-back Connor Roberts and Wrexham goalkeeper Danny Ward are unavailable through injury.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will become the fourth Welshman to win 100 caps should he play against England and Belgium, emulating the achievement of Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter.

Joel Colwill features after a late call-up last month which saw the Cardiff attacking midfielder make his debut in the friendly defeat to Canada.

Colwill joins Cardiff team-mates Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio in Bellamy’s squad.

Wales’ trip to Wembley is their first meeting with England since the 2022 World Cup.

The Dragons lost that group clash in Qatar 3-0 and have not beaten England since 1984.

Wales sit third in their World Cup group, one point behind North Macedonia and equal on points with Belgium, who have a game in hand.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, with Wales almost certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last year.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Leeds), A Davies (Sheff Utd), T King (Everton), B Cabango (Swansea), J Dasilva (Coventry), B Davies (Tottenham), R Kpakio (Cardiff), C Mepham (West Brom), D Lawlor (Cardiff), J Rodon (Leeds), N Williams (Nottm Forest), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Leicester, on loan from Rennes), J Sheehan (Bolton), A Ramsey (Pumas UNAM), J Colwill (Cardiff), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Stoke), H Wilson (Fulham), N Broadhead (Wrexham), L Cullen (Swansea), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Birmingham, on loan from Liverpool), D James (Leeds), B Johnson (Tottenham), K Moore (Wrexham).