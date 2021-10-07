Aaron Ramsey prefers Wales training to Juventus after injury criticism

Aaron Ramsey admits Wales’ training methods suit him better and suggested Juventus need to take a different approach for him to play more games.

Ramsey has had a frustrating injury-hit time at Juventus since moving to Turin from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The 30-year-old has started only 25 league games for the Serie A giants and only once this season with the midfielder troubled by muscle fatigue.

The 67-times capped Ramsey has been a regular absentee for his country over recent seasons, but he was fit throughout Euro 2020 during the summer when he started every Wales game.

“The training philosophy and methods are different in my club from here,” said Ramsey, who takes over the Wales captaincy from the injured Gareth Bale for Friday’s World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague.

“There are a lot of people here who have a number of years of managing me. So they know how to get the best out of me and allow me to play a lot of games in a row, like I showed in the Euros.

“I’m capable of doing that and producing good performances. I’m feeling good, ready to go.”

Ramsey has managed just 105 minutes of playing time for Juventus since returning from the Euros.

As well as one start in Serie A, he has made three substitute appearances with the last of those coming on 26 September.

“Because my outputs in games are pretty high, maybe I need a bit more rest and recovery throughout the week rather than maybe being on the grass for a long period of time and carrying more fatigue into games,” Ramsey said.

“Recovery is a big part of that for me. I’m just excited to be back involved and hopefully I can play my part.”

Ramsey revealed during the Euros that he had hired personal fitness staff to get him into the “best possible shape” for the summer.

But he has often found himself the target of disgruntled Wales fans on social media for his regular no-shows.

“It has been a bit of a frustrating time,” said Ramsey, who became the youngest ever captain of Wales at the age of 20 years and 90 days when the late Gary Speed appointed him skipper in 2011.

“But I am just happy to be on camp, back with the boys and hopefully I can play my part in the next couple of games. It means everything to me to play for Wales, I am so proud to represent my country.

“I have been as frustrated as anybody else for the amount of games I have missed in the past few years. I am looking forward to these two games and to captain, to lead the boys out will be that extra bit special.

“I have experienced it before and I loved every minute of it. I am sure it will be a very proud moment for me and my family.”