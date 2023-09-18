Jump to content

Aaron Wan-Bissaka injury adds to Manchester United’s list of problems

Wan-Bissaka was named on the bench having dealt with illness and then picked up an issue when brought on as a 85th-minute substitute against Brighton

Simon Peach
Monday 18 September 2023 13:56
'We are unfortunate in this moment' - Ten Hag after 3-1 defeat to Brighton, but urges his side to respond with character

Absentee-hit Manchester United have confirmed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a “period on the sidelines” after picking up an injury as a late substitute against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag’s men have endured a challenging start to the season, with off-field issues compounded by poor performances and results on the pitch.

United are preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League group opener at Bayern Munich on the back of a 3-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, when their injury issues worsened.

Wan-Bissaka was named on the bench having dealt with illness in the build-up and then picked up an injury when brought on as a 85th-minute substitute.

United said in a statement: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.”

It has been reported that Wan-Bissaka is facing two months out as the right-back joins United’s lengthy list of absentees.

Left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out along with centre-back Raphael Varane, while deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat has to make his debut due to a knock.

Mason Mount has not featured since picking up an injury in last month’s loss at Tottenham, while Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are also sidelined.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue” and Antony has been given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him.

