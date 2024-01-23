Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are speaking to Al-Nassr about a potential deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Saudi Pro League club, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the first step of the competition's expansion, are looking for a right-back in what is one of the moves being made in this window. The fact most foreign player spaces are filled means there is less activity, but Al-Nassr are looking to spend on the position. A £20m bid for Emerson Royal has already been turned down by Tottenham Hotspur.

Wan-Bissaka had been one of the success stories under Erik ten Hag only for injuries to have affected his progress this season. The 26-year-old's contract runs until the end of next season.

Diogo Dalot has played almost double the amount of Premier League minutes this term for the Red Devils, with Wan-Bissaka starting ten times thus far.

Man United’s January business has seen them recall Alvaro Fernandez from Granada, who headed back out on loan to Benfica, while departures have included Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, Sergio Reguilon returning to Tottenham, Donny van de Beek going to Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannibal Mejbri leaving for Sevilla, all on loan deals.