Abdoulaye Doucoure extends Everton stay

The midfielder will remain at Goodison Park for another 12 months

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 23 May 2023 19:04
Comments
<p>Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed a new contract at Everton </p>

Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed a new contract at Everton

(Action Images via Reuters)

Everton have extended midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract by a further year.

The 30-year-old’s deal was due to expire next month and he would have been able to leave Goodison Park on a free transfer but the relegation-threatened club triggered an option to keep him for a further 12 months.

Doucoure, a £20m signing from Watford in 2020, had been frozen out by former manager Frank Lampard – starting the first two league games of the season but none after that – but has since been a key figure for Sean Dyche, scoring four goals in Everton’s attempt to avoid the drop.

Everton face Bournemouth on Sunday in what could otherwise have been Doucoure’s final game for the club, knowing a victory is guaranteed to keep them up.

But Dyche could be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and five injured full-backs.

