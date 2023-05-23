Jump to content

Everton activate option to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract by 12 months

Carl Markham
Tuesday 23 May 2023 18:21
Everton have extended Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract by 12 months (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton have activated their option to extend the contract of midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure by 12 months.

It represents quite a turnaround in four months for the Mali international who, in the latter days of Frank Lampard’s reign, was training away from the first-team squad after a disagreement with the then Toffees boss.

Having been brought back into the fold when Sean Dyche was appointed in late January, the 30-year-old has scored four goals – ending a drought dating back to September 2021 – in his last nine games, including two in the crucial 5-1 win at Brighton earlier this month.

“Everton can confirm the club has activated the option to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract until the end of June 2024,” read a club statement.

