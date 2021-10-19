Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure sustains stress fracture in foot

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.

The Frenchman has started the new season in impressive form, scoring twice and recording four assists in the Premier League.

Doucoure played 90 minutes in Everton’s home defeat by West Ham on Sunday but is now expected to miss at least six weeks of action.

A club statement released on Tuesday read: “Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot sustained during Sunday’s match against West Ham United.

“The French midfielder is being assessed by the Club’s medical team at USM Finch Farm and is undergoing further investigation to determine the full extent of the injury.

Have you got a story you would like us to report on? Contact us by clicking here

Want us to report on an issue that matters to you? Contact us by clicking here

“Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation.”