Totally unacceptable – Jack MacKenzie hit by object thrown by Aberdeen fans

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin described the head injury to defender Jack MacKenzie from an object thrown by his own fans after the 2-1 defeat against Dundee United as “totally unacceptable.”

Home fans invaded the pitch at Tannadice after the final-day win which clinched fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership and a place in Europe.

Amid the chaos, MacKenzie, an unused substitute, was struck by a missile seemingly thrown from the section holding Aberdeen fans and was given lengthy treatment before being taken away in a wheelchair with a bloodied bandage around his head and stitches were required.

United’s lap of honour was called off and afterwards Thelin said: “What’s happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is OK so let’s see how it feels after more minutes.

“It is not acceptable, it is really really bad. I haven’t seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. I think everyone understands that is not OK.

“He got treatment already and the medical team did really well. There is the shock also when this happens.

“You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that. We just take care of the player now and take it from there.”

United boss Jim Goodwin, who was pelted with missiles from Dons fans when they visited in December, was equally condemnatory.

The former Aberdeen manager said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. I’m gutted for Jack MacKenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters, it’s crazy. And it’s not the first time.

“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.

“So maybe it’ll take a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

Fraser Wishart, PFA Scotland chief executive, witnessed the scenes at the end of the game in his media role.

He said: “Jack MacKenzie is one of the PFA Scotland management committee so he was at a meeting the other day. So when you see him being wheeled off you are obviously pretty concerned.

“I have been warning for a long time that something like this would happen if we don’t stop it. I don’t get the mentality of anyone who would throw an object of any kind at a player.

“It is like Groundhog Day and I have always said if someone was to get hurt we are into a different domain. A player in this case is possibly going to come to us and then we are going to say what are we going to do.

“It is difficult for the authorities and the clubs, I get all of that but we are denying there is an issue here. I think over the whole season we have seen incidents and our members endangered on the field of play and this one is after the game as well.

“So something has to be done. There has to be conversations between the governing bodies, the clubs, ourselves, the managers and coaching associations to try and find a way out of this as it can’t go on. These incidents are on the rise.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.

“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”