Leighton Clarkson set to join Aberdeen on permanent deal

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at the Dons last season.

Carl Markham
Thursday 15 June 2023 14:02
Leighton Clarkson is leaving Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aberdeen are on the verge of signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a permanent contract.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at the Dons last season, being named young player of the year, and was one of manager Barry Robson’s summer signing priorities.

The PA news agency understands a fee has now been agreed between the two clubs.

Clarkson, who had one year left on his Anfield deal, scored six goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances as the Dons secured third place in the cinch Premiership and Europa League football.

He would be the second arrival of the summer following the capture of Nicky Devlin from Livingston.

