Aberdeen produce statement win to plunge Rangers into crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Philippe Clement insists that Rangers can claw back the nine-point gap behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and Aberdeen following the 2-1 defeat by the Dons at Pittodrie.

Dons full-back Nicky Devlin fired in the opener after 31 minutes and Rangers keeper Jack Butland saved a Jamie McGrath penalty six minutes from the interval before Light Blues winger Ross McCausland had a goal chalked off for offside.

Winger Nedim Bajrami levelled in the 63rd minute with a fine solo goal only for second-half substitute Shayden Morris to fire in from close range in the 74th minute to heap more pressure on Clement.

Jimmy Thelin is now unbeaten in 16 games since taking over as Aberdeen boss in the summer and they are behind the Hoops only on goal difference.

Clement pointed back to when he took over from Michael Beale last year when he overcame a seven-point deficit behind Celtic to go top of the league albeit they could not hang on and the Hoops ended up title winners again.

The Belgian said: “Yeah, it’s a big gap, but if you’re focused on the gap, you’re not focused on taking the points.

“So when I stepped in last season, there was also a big gap at that moment and we came back all the way, but did not succeed at the end of the road.

“So it was a story of game-by-game, giving the maximum so that’s what we need to do again.

“We’re going to work hard like we did last season also, to continue working really hard with the squad and day-by-day, game-by-game, to go full for that.

“Last year it was possible, so this year it’s also possible. I think we were the team in the second half going for the winning goal, getting the most time in the box of the two teams, but we were not clinical enough in that way to take the lead.

“And then on one of the spare moments that Aberdeen came in our box, they were lethal today. So that’s disappointing.

“Also, knowing that we scored the goal and it’s disallowed for a toenail offside, it could have been a different result also out of that.

“But yeah, we need to work hard to get these results over the line. That’s our task to do with all the squad.”

Thelin praised his players’ character to battle to a significant win for Aberdeen, who play Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday, with Rangers facing Motherwell in the other last-four game at the national stadium the following day.

The Swede said: “It was for sure an emotional game, a lot of things happened today. Different momentum of the game, I think our first half was one of the better ones. We attacked in different ways, the intensity of the game was really strong.

“In the second half they had more momentum, but we stayed in the game in a really strong team spirit.

“It was difficult in some parts, but with the supporters, how they support us, and also the calmness, not doing exactly what we want, but we stayed there in the game.

“And then again, the players to come onto the pitch, make some difference, important difference, and also how we are really dangerous in transitions.

“And we find a way. I’m so happy with the character of the team, and the atmosphere at Pittodrie. Once again, the character of the team, and the team spirit is so strong.”

PA