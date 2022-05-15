AC Milan could secure the scudetto this weekend with Atalanta their visitors in the penultimate round of Serie A fixtures.

It is more than a decade since the club lifted the Italian title, but Stefano Pioli’s side are in a position of strength, two points ahead of Inter Milan and with their fate in their own hands.

The defending champions play Cagliari on Sunday evening and dropped points could seal their rivals’ triumph.

Atalanta are part of a congested group of sides hunting European places, with just three points separating Lazio, Fiorentina, Roma and Gian Piero Gasperini’s team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Serie A fixture.

When and where is it?

AC Milan vs Atalanta will kick-off at 5pm BST on Sunday 15 May at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (more commonly known as San Siro) in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to begin at 4.45pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game live via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

AC Milan are not believed to have any fresh injury concerns. Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Ismael Bennacer could start in midfield, with Franck Kessie again deployed slightly further forward. Simon Kjaer has been out since the end of last year after undergoing knee surgery and is on track to be back in action ahead of next season.

Gian Piero Gasperini received a fitness boost this week with all of Duvan Zapata, Giorgio Scalvini and Jose Palomino set to be available for this encounter, but it may come too soon for Giuseppe Pezzella and Rafael Toloi. Josip Ilicic, who took a break from the game to focus on his mental health, is a longer term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao; Giroud.

Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pasalic; Muriel, Malinovskyi.

Odds

AC Milan win 9/11

Draw 33/10

Atalanta win 16/5

Prediction

AC Milan secure victory in an entertaining encounter to move closer to Serie A triumph. AC Milan 3-2 Atalanta